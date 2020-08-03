DaBaby Comes With A New Flow On New Single "Peep Hole"

DaBaby is one of the most popular rappers in the world, generating tons of hype whenever he drops a new single or project. Already this year, we've been blessed with a brand new album from the superstar, Blame It On Baby, which included the chart-topping hit single "ROCKSTAR" with Roddy Ricch. Announcing the deluxe edition last week -- which is really a whole new album according to the artist himself -- DaBaby has just come through with the second official single from it.

Following the release of "NO DRIBBLE" with Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby has dropped his new single "PEEP HOLE." The track was previewed last week, getting all of his fans excited for what was coming as he tried out new flows. The song released alongside a new music video and, if you've been keeping up with Baby for the last year, you know that's a big deal. He is accountable for some of the best music videos to come out in the last year.

Listen to "PEEP HOLE" below and stay tuned for the deluxe edition of Blame It On Baby, which drops tonight.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, he don't wanna be a player no more

I was lookin' out the peephole with it

Every time I turned around, I had a play outside the door

Now a n***a goin' beast mode with it

I got fifteen bands, we ain't layin' on the floor

I done hit a lotta freak hoes

N***a, get safe, safe for you to say that I'm a hoe

I'm out the game, I'm not a player anymore