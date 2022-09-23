mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Claims He "Was F*ckin On Megan Thee Stallion" On "BOOGEYMAN"

Hayley Hynes
September 23, 2022 14:55
DaBaby/Spotify

BOOGEYMAN
DaBaby

"Baby On Baby 2" is here.


DaBaby is best known for his wild antics, and along with his latest album – Baby On Baby 2 – comes some of his most scandalous to date in the form of a claim that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez

The North Carolina-based rapper wasted no time in dropping the controversial bars, "You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f*ckin' on Megan Thee Stallion," less than 30 seconds into "BOOGEYMAN."

Baby goes on to then throw shade at MTS' boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, before menacingly rhyming on the hook, "You play with me, oh God damn / Shut the lights off, Boogeyman."

Stream the provocative new track on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out the full Baby On Baby 2 album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

You play with me, that shit was childish
The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f*ckin' on Megan Thee Stallion
Waited to say that shit on my next album
Hit it the day before too
But I kept it player, I ain't say nothing 'bout it
Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die 'bout the bitch like a coward
I told you n*ggas don't play, now you gone have to handle me
I poked the motherf*cking bear, I'm a animal

