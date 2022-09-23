DaBaby has been low-key most of the year -- but the North Carolina native is back with a brand new album and new information about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. There was once a time when the Houston Hottie and the North Carolina native called themselves each others' industry husband and wife. But things took a turn last year after Megan's enemy, Tory Lanezreleased his song "SKAT" featuring DaBaby, leading Megan to believe that her "Cash Sh*t" collaborator had chosen sides.

Adding fuel to the fire, DaBaby unfollowed Thee Stallion on social media, subtly confirming that both their work relationship and personal friendship had come to an end. On Friday (September 23), the Kirk rapper reignited his feud with the Grammy Award winning rapper on his latest track "Boogeyman" from his new album Baby On Baby 2, suggesting that he'd slept with her multiple times prior to her beef with Tory.



DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019- Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

"You play with me that sh*t was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion," he rapped. But the controversial rapper didn't stop there. He continued: "Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain't say nothing ’bout it."

DaBaby even went as far as to seemingly mention Megan's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine on the song, adding: "Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward/I told you ni**as don't play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the mutha**kin bear, I'm a animal." The candid track comes on the heels of Tory Lanez' trial date for his felony assault charge against Megan being postponed.

"Boogeyman" is featured on DaBaby's follow-up album to his 2019 debut Baby On Baby. Share your thoughts below.