Chris Brown, Elton John, Madonna, Anitta, Dua Lipa, and Demi Lovato are just a handful of entertainers who have spoken out against DaBaby's homophobic remarks, but the rapper only seems to have openly responded to Questlove. Previously, The Roots icon was asked if he could put on a Summer of Soul concert of his own, what artists would he choose for the hypothetical event. At the time, Questlove included DaBaby, but following this recent controversy, the acclaimed musician backtracked.

He detailed his stance again homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic actions and comments, and later, DaBaby responded on his Instagram Story with repeated claims that he doesn't know who Questlove is.

The declaration sent the internet into a tizzy as people couldn't believe that a rapper was unaware of the impact The Roots and each of the group's members have had on Hip Hop. Responses to this exchange have taken over social media platforms as Hip Hop fans weigh-in, and later, people shared screenshots of DaBaby performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Questlove right behind him.

The drummer even played during DaBaby feature, so people noted that unless the rapper never met the members of The Roots before they backed his televised performance, he isn't telling the truth. DaBaby detractors also noted that publicly stating you don't know Questlove isn't something to brag about, especially as an artist in the Rap industry. Check it out below.



