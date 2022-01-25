Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby is fighting back against reports that he wasn't the smartest student, responding to a claim that he graduated high school with a 1.8 GPA.

The popular @raptvcom page on Twitter recently posted a breakdown of rappers and their respective high school GPA scores, celebrating the intelligence of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, who each graduated with above a 4.0.Big Sean, Childish Gambino, and Drake all scored within a respectable range too, and DaBaby was one of the only stars that apparently graduated with a not-so-great score, allegedly finishing with a 1.8.

Reacting to the post, Baby said it was a lie, quote tweeting it and adding multiple "cap" emojis.

It's unclear where this list derived from but even despite DaBaby's explanation that his GPA wasn't that low, fans are asking for receipts because they don't believe him.

"Facts bro tell him yo sh*t was lower than that," says one of the most popular replies to the tweet. "That’s what happens when you cheat off the pretty b**** test," said someone else. "GPA doesn't mean sh*t when you have drive. Write that down," argued one of his supporters.

The list also reports that Eminem, Rihanna, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, and NBA YoungBoy all dropped out of high school.

Check out the list below, as well as DaBaby's reaction to it, and let us know what you think. Are there any surprises here?