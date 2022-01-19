mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Brings It Back To Basics On "Book IT"

Aron A.
January 19, 2022 10:53
DaBaby is back with another one.


DaBaby is apparently hoping to turn a new leaf in 2022. Following the slew of controversy attached to his name in the latter half of 2021, he's continued to push new music out at a rapid pace. However, even his fans haven't necessarily embraced his latest releases, and that has little to do with his controversial comments.

In the past few days, DaBaby's released a few new tracks which have shown him experimenting outside of his usual realm of production choices. However, it looks like he's back to basics with the release of "Book IT." The rapper shared the new single this morning which brings him back into his comfort zone with bouncy production and animated flows.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
We havin' burners with switches on
I turn this bitch to a fully
You like to comment on pictures, holmes
Hope you don't think you no bully

