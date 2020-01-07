As the new year came in and everyone began celebrating 2020, things seemed to go left pretty quickly for DaBaby. The rapper was arrested and spent two days behind bars until his release over the weekend. Thankfully, he seems to be back in good spirits and back in the booth recording new music.

The rapper hit Instagram today to issue some thoughts on the entire situation. First off, he made it clear that he's not trying to speak about the "weak ass 48 hours" he spent in jail as well as the "failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I'm taking to my God given success."

"Don't allow yourself to be [misled] by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win," he wrote. "I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high." Adding, "Please be reminded that suck ass situations like these aren't worthy of your time or attention."

The rapper was arrested last week and charged with battery in Florida last week after an alleged altercation with a concert promoter. DaBaby allegedly punched the promoter and stole $80, an iPhone 7 and a credit card after the promoter shorted the rapper $10K for a performance. We'll keep you posted on more updates.