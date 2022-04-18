DaBaby has been in the news quite a bit over the last few months. Of course, this past week, DaBaby shot a man on his property in North Carolina after the person trespassed. DaBaby ultimately called the police to report the incident, and as it stands, he won't be criminally culpable for what took place.

Aside from that, however, DaBaby is still dealing with the consequences of a brawl he had inside a bowling alley in California. This fight took place against a man named Brandon Bills who just so happens to be the brother of DaBaby's ex, DaniLeigh. Bills wanted to defend his sister's honor, but in the end, he got beat up on the slippery floors of a bowling alley.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Well, according to TMZ, the investigation into this matter has pretty well gone out of the window. This is simply because Bills has decided to not partake in it anymore, and authorities can't even get ahold of him. Without a victim, you can't construct a case, and that is exactly what is happening right now. For now, the case will have to remain in limbo, however, the police are still interested in hearing from Bills if he so changes his mind.

This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

