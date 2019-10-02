DaBaby Bodies A Eminem & Dr. Dre Classic With "Guilty Conscience/Set It Off"

DaBaby's Kirk has arrived (read our official review right here), and the North Carolina rapper has been steadily hitting the press circuit with a vengeance. And though his name has often been associated with the occasional antics, we mustn't forget that he's a lyricist first and foremost. And this, he's capable of delivering bars when called upon. Such was indeed the case during a recent stop on Sway In The Morning, which found DaBaby absolutely bodying a pair of hip-hop classics. The first, Eminem and Dr. Dre's "Guilty Conscience," and the second being Juvenile's "Set It Off."

Kicking things off with a dexterous flow (and a deviation from the expected), DaBaby rides the Dre classic with ease. "See that look on my face I'm for real, I like when my bitch tell me I'm pretty," he raps. "That lil n***a that stay in the mirror." Eventually, the beat switches to Juvie's "Set It Off," and Stunna 4 Vegas is encouraged to step up; he doesn't. Luckily, DaBaby still has bars tucked in the stash, and he bodies the instrumental like a true scholar of the nineties. Check it out for yourself - how do you rate DaBaby as a lyricist?

