DaBaby Blesses Miami Rising Star FredRarrii With Feature On "Wet Sh*t"

Two years ago, Miami rapper FredRarrii decided to pick up a microphone for the first time, rapping about his struggles in the foster care system, his legal cases, and more. He ended up catching the eye of YFN Lucci, working under the veteran and earning industry attention in rapid fashion. His name may not be familiar to you yet but this year, he's fixing to become one of your favorite rising stars from Miami, a city that has amassed an impressive pool of talent as of late. If he keeps dropping displays similar to his Perfect Timing project, his major-label debut with Epic Records, he might just do so.

On one of the piece's stand-out records, FredRarrii calls on everyone's favorite artist of the moment: DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper experienced one of the most impressive campaigns in recent memory, dropping two solid albums in Baby On Baby and KIRK. We're still enjoying those two projects but a feature here and there is definitely refreshing. Especially when Baby is helping other artists get the attention they deserve.

"Wet Shit" sees FredRarrii pulling up to the block spraying, and he's not talking about water guns. DaBaby complements his swag with a verse later in the track.

Listen to his bars below and let us know if you're messing with FredRarrii.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a partner, don't even smoke weed, he don't smoke cigarettes, all he do is go smoke n***as

If these n***as Pinocchio, wit 'til they lie, n***a's nose'll be long as a broom

N***as play like they gangsta and turn into hoes when a real n***a walk in the room

We pull up and come let off some shots, shawty look at the tags, I'm like 'nope n***a vroom'