It is unclear the depth of DaBaby's involvement with KS 107.5's concert was, but the station has taken to social media to share that his recent controversy contributed to their decision to cancel their event. We're all well aware by now of DaBaby facing continuing consequences for his homophobic remarks in recent days, from his Rolling Loud Miami concert to his social media responses to the scandal.

Yesterday (August 2), DaBaby issued a more formal apology, however, he was since dropped from at least four festivals. Back in June, it was announced that he would headline KS 107.5's Summer Jam concert that included artists like Jack Harlow and Saweetie, but the Colorado radio station announced this evening that they have made the decision to dissolve the event.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"In light of various factors, including DaBaby's recent comments, along with our concert partners, we have chosen to cancel this year's Summer Jam," the station shared to their Instagram. "We look forward to working on Summer Jam Lineups for years to come with our love of music and each other. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase."

Why the concert couldn't move forward without DaBaby or replaced him with another artist could be because of several factors, but this is just another blow for the North Carolina artist. Check out the post below.

