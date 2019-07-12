DaBaby Assists Str3tch On "Goin In"

DaBaby is currently one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. Baby On Baby is one of the best projects of the year and it's single, "Suge" is taking off across the world. That being said, anytime DaBaby hops on something, it's bound to make the track 10 times harder. He recently linked up with Texan rapper Str3tch for their new collaboration, "Goin In."

Str3tch and DaBaby team up on their new collabo "Goin In." The two rappers bounce bars back and forth over trunk rattling production which fits DaBaby's style very well. It's another dope collaboration with the two rappers which hopefully signifies that there's more in place. Str3tch is definitely starting to make some big moves so keep your eyes peeled for what he has in store.

Peep their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

My flip phone ringin' 'cause it's cheap

Front me, I'mma keep it if its sweet

No internet, just speaking on tweet

Not into that, let's keep it in the street