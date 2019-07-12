mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Assists Str3tch On "Goin In"

Aron A.
July 11, 2019 20:16
228 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Goin In
Str3tch Feat. DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Str3tch and DaBaby link up.


DaBaby is currently one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. Baby On Baby is one of the best projects of the year and it's single, "Suge" is taking off across the world. That being said, anytime DaBaby hops on something, it's bound to make the track 10 times harder. He recently linked up with Texan rapper Str3tch for their new collaboration, "Goin In."

Str3tch and DaBaby team up on their new collabo "Goin In." The two rappers bounce bars back and forth over trunk rattling production which fits DaBaby's style very well. It's another dope collaboration with the two rappers which hopefully signifies that there's more in place. Str3tch is definitely starting to make some big moves so keep your eyes peeled for what he has in store.

Peep their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
My flip phone ringin' 'cause it's cheap
Front me, I'mma keep it if its sweet
No internet, just speaking on tweet
Not into that, let's keep it in the street

Str3tch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  228
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Str3tch DaBaby new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaBaby Assists Str3tch On "Goin In"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject