Less than an hour ago, we reported on DaBaby being detained by officers in Beverly Hills, and now it's being reported that the rapper has been arrested. DaBaby has had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years as he's been reportedly involved in altercations with a promoter, a hotel employee, and with police in his hometown. According to reports, he was taken into custody on Thursday (January 7) after police found a firearm in his vehicle.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, DaBaby and his entourage were visiting the celebrity-favorite Los Angeles area of Rodeo Drive when they were confronted by officers. The outlet states that DaBaby and three others had just left the Moncler store and were just about to drive away when police stopped them. It's reported that someone inside of a store called the authorities to report that DaBaby and his entourage had firearms.

While DaBaby and his crew were detained at the scene, police searched their vehicle and reportedly located a handgun. He was taken in for possession of a firearm and was the only person arrested at the scene. It's unclear why the others were allowed to leave. Check out footage of the arrest below as DaBaby tried to focus on the officers as a TMZ camerawoman questions him about his song with Tory Lanez.

