This past week, DaBaby shared with the world the tragic news that his brother had died by suicide. With the COVID lockdown going on, mental health issues have been exacerbated and many are feeling a sense of despair. Since his brother's passing, DaBaby has issued some statements on social media, where he urged his fans to take care of their mental health all while encouraging people to get help. In fact, the artist even admitted that he himself will be seeking a therapist to help deal with some of the trauma he has faced.

"#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway," he said. "You suffer from PTSD take that shit serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG."

Perhaps one of the worst things for one's mental health is social media. Apps like Twitter and Instagram can be an information overload and if you're not careful, it's easy to become addicted. Over the last few months, numerous artists have deleted their Instagram accounts and now, it appears as though DaBaby has done the same thing.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The artist hasn't explained why he decided to delete the account although it's understandable that he would want to rid himself of social media during these trying times. For instance, last week, Travis Scott deleted IG as he said he wanted to focus on his family.

We wish DaBaby the best as he mourns the loss of a close family member.