North Carolina rapper DaBaby is having a marquee year in his career. The artist hit gold with new Baby On Baby record, earning tons of new fans and establishing his name in the industry. Now, he's dead set on continuing this recent string of success. He's only at the beginning of his journey so he's ready to guide us all into the next chapter of his life. Now that we're aware of his hard-hitting flows and hilarious videos, we want to go a little deeper into his upbringing and what made him the person he is today. It seems like he may have the same idea because, in an interview overseas, Baby revealed that he's already working on a new album and he even divulged the title.



Speaking with German publication 16Bars, DaBaby told the host that his next album will be called Kirk, which is actually inspired by his legal name. Touching on his family, Baby said that his last name, Kirk, holds massive weight for him. "it's all about confidence and being a leader," he said.

During the interview, he noted that the body of work will be released pretty soon. While we still don't have an exact date, we're sure a lot of his fans will be looking out for any potential news regarding Kirk. Who's excited?

