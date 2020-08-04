mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby & Young Thug Flow On Chilled-Out New Song "Blind"

Alex Zidel
August 04, 2020 09:43
South Coast Music Group/Interscope RecordsSouth Coast Music Group/Interscope Records
South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records

BLIND
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug

DaBaby drops the deluxe edition of his chart-topping album "Blame It On Baby," including his new song "Blind" with Young Thug.


Earlier this year, DaBaby started teasing some new music with Young Thug and now, we get to hear what the two rap forces were working on.

Releasing the deluxe edition of BLAME IT ON BABY today, DaBaby collaborates with Gunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, Rich Dunk, and more. He also comes through with his official Young Thug collaboration, sneaking it in as the fourth song on the deluxe tracklist.

Titled "BLIND," the pair of rappers speak about their lifestyles, with Baby touching on how he's dominated the charts this year. When it comes time for Thugger to jump in, he gets right to it, talking about how his quarantine life has been with his kids. 

This is one of the standouts from the deluxe version of BLAME IT ON BABY. Listen to the project's extension here and let us know your thoughts on this song by voting above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I've been quarantined, livin' with my kiddies
Tryna teach me how to cha-cha, ah
Fucked around, left this door open
Now they know that they can't stop me, don't place me in no cop car
Yeah, I'm off probation, so it's gas I blow
I fell in love with my bitch, so I don't ask no more
I can really sit back, ain't gotta pass no dough
All of my brothers get loot, I don't got ride with the pistols

DaBaby Young Thug blame it on baby deluxe new music north carolina blind
