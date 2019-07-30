DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas Join Go Yayo On "Rockstar (No Hook)"

It's a Hoodfame Ent./Billion Dollar Baby Ent. on Go Yayo's new single, "Rockstar." With the help of one of hip-hop's hottest artists right now, DaBaby, and Stunna 4 Vegas, they all link up for a hard-hitting banger for anyone who wants to hear more bars than hooks. "Rockstar" is a short effort that finds the three rappers solely bouncing bars off of each other without a care for melodies or song structure. Stunna 4 Vegas kicks in with high energy before Go Yayo swings in for the second verse. Of course, Baby Jesus swings in the close things off. Although it's a short effort, it does make you hope that the three artists will link up again for a proper track.

Peep Go Yayo's new single, "Rockstar" below.

Quotable Lyrics

That n***a be woofin', who is he kiddin'?

Always strapped up with a semi

'Bout to go back to Cali like Biggie

Dancin' around like I'm Diddy