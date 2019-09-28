DaBaby & Nicki Minaj Team Up For The Banger "iPHONE"

DaBaby and Nicki Minaj work well together. Their first official collaboration, entitled "iPHONE," is an infectious hit that will undoubtedly be in heavy rotation for the rest of the year. DaBaby and Nicki Minaj rap about their side pieces, and opt to place their side dish over the love of their main. DaBaby lays down a truly catchy chorus, a talent that he has exhibited in the past, and also gives fans a comical yet realistic verse. Nicki comes through for the second verse and employs a rapid flow to illustrate her love life.

Nicki sounds more like her old self, circa 2012, which is welcoming to hear. This collaboration works very well. The instrumental is a bop crafted by SethInTheKitchen. It's rare that a hip-hop song finds strength in both the lyrics and the instrumental in 2019, but "iPHONE" delivers both immaculately.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, I'm a legend just like Michael

My bitch is ungrateful, so I'm out with my side ho

She gon' treat me different, I should make her my ho

She don't need no surgery, she don't got no lipo

But she got that ass, though, told her how to throw it right

She treat me like a motorcycle, ride me like a motorbike