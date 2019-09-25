DaBaby is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album, Kirk which drops this Friday. Ahead of its release, the rapper made his way to Power 106 for an interview with Nick Cannon where he chopped it up about his highly successful year, his forthcoming project, and more. However, the interview also resulted in a hilarious bet placed over a game of Connect Four. Cannon and DaBaby went head to head in a match of Connect Four and put up $2K on the line. DaBaby came out the gates cocky, dubbing the bet as "nothing but Connect Four." Unfortunately for him, Nick Cannon came out victorious in the end while DaBaby reflected on his loss. "I know I shouldn't have smoked that blunt before I came here," the rapper said.

The rapper revealed the official tracklist for Kirk earlier today and he definitely amped up the features on this one compared to Baby On Baby with some even bigger names. Among them is Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo and YK Osiris.

Peep the entire tracklist below.

1. Intro

2. Off The Rip

3. Bop

4. Vibez

5. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

6. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane & YK Osiris)

7. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

8. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

9. Really (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw S**t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

13. XXL