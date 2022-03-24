DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy Promote Dance Challenge In "Bestie" Visual

The pair not only star in their music video, but they've included clips of social media users attempting their new "Bestie" challenge.

When one of two artists on a collaborative project is under house arrest, you may need to get inventive when it comes to creating music videos. DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy recently released their controversial joint effort Better Than You and they've returned with a new visual for their single "Bestie." The at-home-centered clip finds DaBaby fighting off two women looking to take over his residence with drugs and Lean, while YoungBoy makes an appearance via a cellphone.

Better Than You took Hip Hop by storm upon its release as DaBaby was targeted for working with YoungBoy during his spat with his Rap peers. DaBaby is never one to pass up a bag and this criticism isn't anything new; he previously caught grief for collaborating with Tory Lanez during Lanez's ongoing legal battle connected with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper and DaBaby had worked together on several fan favorites before his link with Lanez.

The North Carolina star seems unbothered with the controversy and continues to press forward. Check out the visual to "Bestie" and let us know what you think of the clips of the dance challenge that DaBaby and YoungBoy hope launches the track into the stratosphere.