DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy Are Relentless On "On This Line"

On Friday, March 4th, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy dropped off their 12-track joint Better Than You project, which has already seen the arrival of "Neighborhood Superstar" and "Hit/Bestie" as singles.

The second track, "On the Line" finds the two hitmakers going back and forth, taking us behind the walls of a prison. "He got a soap sock, I got a shank / What the f*ck he on his line for? I don’t know what they think / Soon as they bring our breakfast tray, you know I’m gon’ crank / Soon as these doors open up, I don’t give no f*ck, I just wan’ bang," YB spits.

One listener sang praises of the song, writing, "It's crazy how much time and effort you put into these songs. Huge respect. Keep up the good work." Others commented that Baby and YB are an unexpected duo, but they delivered a record full of bangers, nonetheless.

Stream "On the Line" below and let us know who had better verses between the two rappers in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

He got a soap sock, I got a shank

What the f*ck he on his line for? I don’t know what they think

Soon as they bring our breakfast tray, you know I’m gon’ crank

Soon as these doors open up, I don’t give no f*ck, I just wan’ bang