mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy Are Relentless On "On This Line"

Hayley Hynes
March 04, 2022 13:06
506 Views
15
0
DaBaby/SpotifyDaBaby/Spotify
DaBaby/Spotify

On this Line
NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
43% (7)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Baby and YB's "Better Than You" arrived at midnight – have you streamed it yet?


On Friday, March 4th, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy dropped off their 12-track joint Better Than You project, which has already seen the arrival of "Neighborhood Superstar" and "Hit/Bestie" as singles.

The second track, "On the Line" finds the two hitmakers going back and forth, taking us behind the walls of a prison. "He got a soap sock, I got a shank / What the f*ck he on his line for? I don’t know what they think / Soon as they bring our breakfast tray, you know I’m gon’ crank / Soon as these doors open up, I don’t give no f*ck, I just wan’ bang," YB spits.

One listener sang praises of the song, writing, "It's crazy how much time and effort you put into these songs. Huge respect. Keep up the good work." Others commented that Baby and YB are an unexpected duo, but they delivered a record full of bangers, nonetheless.

Stream "On the Line" below and let us know who had better verses between the two rappers in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

He got a soap sock, I got a shank
What the f*ck he on his line for? I don’t know what they think
Soon as they bring our breakfast tray, you know I’m gon’ crank
Soon as these doors open up, I don’t give no f*ck, I just wan’ bang 

NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby new music new song joint track collab album joint album Better Than You bestie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy Are Relentless On "On This Line"
15
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject