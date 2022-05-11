DaBaby & MoneyBagg Yo Spit Bars On New Single "Wig"

DaBaby is going through a lot these days but it isn't stopping him from releasing new music. The artist still has a lot to get off his chest these days, and artistically, now is no better time to release some music. The artist seemingly agrees with that assessment as he dropped two new songs today. "Bonnet" with Pooh Shiesty was written about just a few minutes ago, and now, we are bringing you "Wig" with MoneyBagg Yo.

This song has that signature DaBaby bounce as the tempo of the production is fast and energetic. DaBaby offers up his usual inflections with lyrics that contain references to his wealth and status. It is stuff that we come to expect from the artist, and as far as MoneyBagg Yo is concerned, he comes through with the same energy as DaBaby.

Quotable Lyrics:

YÐµah, you prolly young and turnt, make the hoes go crazy

Don't focus on thÐµ long run, baby

Fuck on them hoes, make sure they turnt at your shows (Yeah)

Go get your cake, make sure you turn up some more