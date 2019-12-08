DaBaby and Jenifer Lopez joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this week as the musical artist and host, respectively. The two celebrities did team up for a skit entitled "Hip-Hop Carolers" though, which puts an interesting spin on hits from the mid-'90s and early 2000s. Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson join J Lo as a group of carolers who enter the home of an affluent family and flip hits like City High’s “What Would You Do,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads," and Pras’ “Ghetto Supastar (That is What You Are),”

As the skit progresses, the family starts to realize the carolers are making things up as they go along. Some of the renditions are a little vapid at times, but DaBaby steps in at the end to add some personality to the skit. While the carolers were singing, DaBaby was robbing them, and he emerges to declare himself Robin Hood. “I rob the rich, take it back to the hood,” he professed.

J Lo is having a legendary year. She got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, is set to perform the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show alongside Shakira, starred in Hustlers, and she did all this while putting together a tour that sold out.