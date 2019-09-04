While we patiently wait for DaBaby's upcoming album Kirk that will drop later this month, the "Suge" rapper has given us a life update on some time spent with his daughter. In a recent share to Instagram, DaBaby posted a clip of he and his offspring sitting pretty on an airplane and their resemblance is undeniable.

In the clip below, you can see DaBaby's daughter front the same mean mug as her dad, as she feeds him Cheez-it's.

DaBaby has kept his family matter pretty quiet since the start of his career, dropping off a few lines here and there in his music that detail the life of a rapper on the road carving out a name for himself. "Just Facetimed my daughter, she laughin’ and smilin’," he raps on his track "Goin Baby." With his new album closer than ever to being released, it's safe to anticipate some more lyrical content that will give more detail on his private life and the report that he also as a son.

"See I’m done. I can’t talk about it, I’m going too far,” the "Walker Texas Ranger" artist said of his album. “I got a song with all three members of the Migos. I got something with Chance The Rapper and somebody else on the song.”

We ready.