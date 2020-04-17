DaBaby & Future Go Dummy On "Lightskin Sh*t"

Today marks the arrival of DaBaby's brand new album Blame It On Baby, which features guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, and Future -- the latter of whom turns in a highlight performance on the Jetsonmade-laced banger "Lightskin Shit." Though brief in runtime, both DaBaby and his WIZRDly compatriot make the most of the allotted space, taking to the tropical synth instrumental and flying off to the races.

"Hard to hide out in public they know us, picture's viral before the shit go up," muses DaBaby, seemingly unfazed by his inability to have a quiet night out. "Fuck is a pic to a rich n***a? I'm havin' my way with your bitch." Luckily, Future will not be threatening to unleash a similar fate, given that he's been officially turned his back on the life of bachelorhood that once defined him. That's not to say he's no longer a menace. "Had the magazine tucked like a super goon," he warns. "Had to sweep the drug money with the broom."

Check out the infectious Blame It On Baby banger right now, and sound off in the comment section -- what do you think of this track, and DaBaby's latest album in general?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Almost went to Hell, that's a big fact

I done cut up the wrist on my sleeve

Like I'm suicidal on the jet

I done turned your favorite to a pet

Check the hundred milli presidents, it's hard to fall off, I'm super relevant