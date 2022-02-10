DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, previously expressed his interest in throwing hands with DaBaby after the rapper trashed Dani and her family on social media but after last night, he may be reconsidering.

On Wednesday night, videos began to surface online showing a physical altercation at a bowling alley between DaBaby, the rapper's entourage, and Brandon Bills. Multiple videos have been shared of different angles of the fight but it appears as though Brandon may have approached DaBaby and his team before asking to talk man-to-man about everything that happened last year. While it was previously reported that Brandon threw the first punch, a video appears to show DaBaby swinging first.



The men were fighting in the actual bowling lanes, slipping all over the place and grabbing Brandon's hair to balance themselves. Some videos show a person bloodied during the altercation.

"This what you wanna do? This where you wanna take it?" asked Brandon on social media in November 2021. "This n***a wanna call the cops on my sis, this n***a wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family... This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more. This got to do with me and you. You Mr. Tough Guy over here, beating up b*tches, knocking little guys out, you not gone do that to me."

After the fight, Brandon said on social media, "N***as wanna grab me by my hair, n***as didn't catch no fair one, n***as done came and jumped me once I slipped. I spoke to you like a man like, 'Yo, let's talk one-on-one like some men. Me and you on the side on some real n***a shit. That's some b*tch ass n***a sh*t, ain't no brownie points there. N***as grabbed me by my f*cking hair on that slippery ass floor. One person! I was by myself! And I stood to you with all your n***as right there!"

Brandon says that had the floor not been slippery, he would have won the fight.

