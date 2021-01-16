DaBaby & DaniLeigh Turn Up In The Visual To His Single "Masterpiece"

The couple share highlights from their recent birthday vacation together.

Not long after sharing his surprise single "Masterpiece,"DaBaby dropped off the music video for the track. Recently, DaBaby and his girlfriend DaniLeigh were seen enjoying the sights in Florida during their birthday seasons last month, and it looks as if it wasn't all leisure fun and games. The two artists, along with DaBaby's crew, were filming scenes for the "Masterpiece" visual and it looks like they turned up in style.

The track itself gives a nod to DaBaby's leading lady, but he made sure he didn't include DaniLeigh's name in the lyrics. However, it's obvious that she's soaking up all the love because she is right there by his side throughout the entirety of the clip, often seen on his arm or dancing in the car next to him. Watch these two lovebirds flaunt their romance and let us know what you think of DaBaby's party-filled visual for his latest single "Masterpiece."