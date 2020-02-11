DaBaby is currently embarking on a wildly successful tour that's scheduled to run well into summer 2020, but he better watch his step moving forward or else he won't make it to see next week.

While performing in Hampton, Virginia the other day, DaBaby almost fell flat on his face mid-song. Captured by a fan and shared on The Shade Room (seen above), the clip shows Baby Jesus tripping over a stage light that he actually knocked over himself just seconds prior. The video shuts off just before the climatic moment that determines whether he caught himself or wiped out, but we doubt it stopped the show from being a memorable experience either way. Let's just hope he has tour insurance in the event something like this happens again!

Take a look below at DaBaby's own view of how the night went via IG, and cop tickets to see him hopefully not trip live on tour by clicking here: