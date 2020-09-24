This year is moving by quickly as we approach the last week of September, and it's hard to believe that we're crawling into Grammy-voting season. To help with the countdown, Rolling Stone is chatting with artists who have a good chance at receiving a nod for the 2021 event, including DaBaby. The rapper took over the summer months with his Roddy Ricch-assisted, No. 1 single "Rockstar," and DaBaby is ready for his Grammy-winning moment after being nominated last year. He may not have taken home the 2020 trophy, but the rapper told Rolling Stone that he's been talking about holding a Grammy award since the launch of his career. The North Carolina icon also discussed the criticisms about his music sounding the same and shared whether or not he feels pressured to switch things up.

"The fact of the matter is, I’ve been making records like that since before the first record," said DaBaby. "I’d been making crossover records, diverse records. With this being my third album in 12 months, I thought at that point fans would be ready. At the end of the day, they take it in how they take it in. I’ve never been afraid to jump in the water. If there’s a style of music I can take it to, I’ll do that. I want to push the envelope and grow as an artist. Now, whether or not the fans are ready to grow with me, that’s something I have to find out in hindsight. They don’t know what they need till you give it to ’em."

If you're sick of hearing from DaBaby, an artist who has released multiple projects in the span of a year, he said he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "Some people wait because they have to. Fortunately enough, I wasn’t put in that position. I had the green light, and everything I’ve dropped was hot. If I didn’t put out new music, there wouldn’t be 'Rockstar.' I’d still be trying to beat out 'Suge.'"

