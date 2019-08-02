Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Drops Off New Project "Signs"

Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. is the producer behind some of your favorite songs. For the past decade, if not longer, he's produced for everyone from Lil Wayne to Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and more. But when he isn't producing for some of the biggest artists in the game, he's putting in work establishing himself as an artist in his own right. It's not uncommon to see producers take on the role of the rapper as well. But Honorable C.N.O.T.E. makes it look easy. The rapper recently released his new project, Signs, an eight-track project showcasing C.N.O.T.E's ability to balance out being a rapper and producer. The rapper enlists a few friends for assistance such as Super Yes-D, Dion Primo, Uncle Lee, and El Zappo Foreign.

Peep his new project below.