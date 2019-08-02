mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Drops Off New Project "Signs"

Aron A.
August 02, 2019 19:44
169 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Signs
Honorable C.N.O.T.E

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The producer behind some of the biggest hits comes through with his latest project.


Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. is the producer behind some of your favorite songs. For the past decade, if not longer, he's produced for everyone from Lil Wayne to Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and more. But when he isn't producing for some of the biggest artists in the game, he's putting in work establishing himself as an artist in his own right. It's not uncommon to see producers take on the role of the rapper as well. But Honorable C.N.O.T.E. makes it look easy. The rapper recently released his new project, Signs, an eight-track project showcasing C.N.O.T.E's ability to balance out being a rapper and producer. The rapper enlists a few friends for assistance such as Super Yes-D, Dion Primo, Uncle Lee, and El Zappo Foreign.

Peep his new project below. 

Honorable C.N.O.T.E Mixtapes new project new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Drops Off New Project "Signs"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject