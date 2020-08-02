Da Great Ape Releases "STR8DROP" Ft. Rick Ross & YFN Lucci

Da Great Ape has been gearing up for the release of a new project over the past few months. The rapper unleashed his last project, The Last Dope Boy Left in 2019. The title of the project alone should let you know just what you're getting into the second you press play. It's that raw and unfiltered trap shit. With the same M.O., the rapper came through this week with his follow-up project, STR8DROP. With nine songs in total, Da Great Ape delivers boastful and braggadocious bangers for the streets with appearances from Rick Ross, who appeared on the previously released single, "Quarter Brick" and YFN Lucci, who features on "Scale Talk."

Check out Da Great Ape's latest project, STR8DROP below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song on the project.