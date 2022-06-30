Da Brat's Classic Debut Album "Funkdafied" Turns 28

There are several anniversary celebrations taking place this week. Lil Wayne is toasting to 18 years of Tha Carter, and Da Brat is being praised as it has been 28 years since she delivered her debut studio album, Funkdafied. There weren't many emcees in Hip Hop that had Da Brat's cadence and flow, and being such a standout propelled her career into the stratosphere. The So So Def hit remains a staple on Hip Hop and Brat's partnership with Dupri proved that they were an unshakeable force.

"On this day June 28th,28 years ago history was made and the wall was knocked down!" Jermaine Dupri wrote on Instagram yesterday. "The first solo female rapper to go platinum @sosobrat 'Funkdafied' what was your favorite songs?"

There have been rumors (and a few TikTok videos) that have suggested that "Brat-tat-tat-tat" is working on new music, so while we await more information regarding the truthfulness of the gossip, revisit Funkdafied by the Rap legend.





Tracklist

1. Da Sh*t Ya Can't Fuc Wit

2. Fa All Y'all

3. Fire It Up

4. Funkdafied ft. Jermaine Dupri

5. May Da Funk Be With Ya ft. LaTocha Scott

6. Ain't No Thang

7. Come & Get Some ft. Mac Daddy of Kris Kross

8. Mind Blowin

9. Give It 2 You