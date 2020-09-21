Da Brat is a legendary artist in her own right, who over the last year or so, has made an effort to talk more openly about her sexuality and the fact that she has been with both men and women. The artist is currently with Jesseca Dupart and they seem to be going strong. During a recent interview with Kandi Online, Da Brat was asked to speak about some of her prior relationships, including her time with basketball legend Allen Iverson.

As she explained in the interview below, Iverson was a known cheater at the time and had been with various women. Da Brat noted that Iverson initially swept her off of her feet and she had even been given the opportunity to meet his parents. Despite this, she quickly found out that Iverson was sleeping around. The artist reflected on when she first clued in on this happening behind her back.

“I was like, ‘This is it!’ But then I think you know, basketball players? H**s,” she said “He had a baby mama, some kids. He had a lot of stuff going on. [...] The last straw, I think we were sitting outside the hotel, in the hallway. And this half-naked b*tch walks up the hallway talking about she looking for him. I’m sitting there with him. I’m like, ‘B*tch, I know you see me sitting here with this n****. You still gon say you looking for him?’ I must have molly whopped that b*tch down the hallway.”

Needless to say, the relationship eventually fizzled out, and now, both parties have settled down with their respective significant others.

