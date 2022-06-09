We're rounding out the first week of Pride Month and celebrations have erupted from coast-to-coast. City streets have been flooded with the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and although these parades often receive some pushback, revelers refuse to let detractors dissuade them from coming together in positivity. Several Hip Hop artists have shown out for Pride, including Ray J who called on heterosexual men to support their brothers in the LGBTQIA+ community.

We previously reported on Ray uploading a video where he spoke directly to his peers about showing up as allies. Da Brat and her wife Judy Dupart caught up with TMZ and were asked about Ray J's recent post.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“I think when Ray J’s passionate about something he speaks on it and I’m not mad at him," said Brat. "I kinda appreciate him for speaking out and saying how he feels. Shout out everybody, you shouldn’t discriminate. If somebody you know and love is gay and they’re doing something great, shout 'em out and give ’em their flowers, too."

However, it doesn't sound as if Brat believes that Ray J's call will evoke major changes in how people view the LGBTQIA+ community, but she recognizes that those who look up to him may think twice before casting judgments.

“Maybe if Snoop said it," she said of Ray's cousin. "Snoop has more people of different genres and people all over the world know Snoop, but it may affect some change in people that respect Ray J. But, you know, I think a lot of the OG’s out here would respect somebody else saying it, too, but I think it definitely helps.”

Check out Ray J's post and Da Brat's interview with TMZ below.