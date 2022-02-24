Music fans stood still yesterday in anticipation of all things Donda 2, but in Georgia, Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart were tying the knot. The lavish ceremony reportedly took place at the Horse Mansion with 100 of their closest friends and family, and unsurprisingly, the star-studded guest list hosted several familiar names.

"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."

Brat and Dupart walked down the aisle together, and each was accompanied by someone close to them; Dupart was joined by her brother, while the rapper was escorted by her longtime best friend, Jermaine Dupri. Lisa Raye McCoy, Brat's sister, served as a bridesmaid, and for the father-daughter dance, famed radio host Rickey Smiley did the honors.

"We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Dupart said. "It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."

Last month, the reality star couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

"One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it," said Dupart. "We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other."

Da Brat added, "I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I'm very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out a few photos from their big day below.

