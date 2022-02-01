The pregnancy announcements are coming in abundance today. We've already gotten exciting news from Nick Cannon and Bre Tiese, as well as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and now, 47-year-old rapper Da Brat and her fianceé Jesseca Dupart have joined the club.

As PEOPLE reports, the Grammy-nominated recording artist and her partner shared an Instagram post on Monday, January 31st, updating their friends and fans on their relationship. "We are EXTENDING the family," they wrote in the caption below a photo of the couple forming a heart over Dupart's growing bump.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Brat Loves Jesseca stars are set to tie the knot next month, on February 22nd – Da Brat's first child likely only has her even more filled with anticipation for the big day, and what's to come with her wife in the future. Dupart, on the other hand, has three children from previous relationships.

Although they haven't yet shared the sex of their baby, while hosting Dish Nation in 2020, the "Give It 2 You" hitmaker revealed that she already has a name in mind for her future daughter. "My child will have all of my names, honey," she said at the time.

"Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby's last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling."





Da Brat and Dupart got engaged last year, confirming the news in August while hosting a Coming To America-themed party that was documented on their WE TV series.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

