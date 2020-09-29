Da BeatFreakz Tap Dutchavelli & DigDat On Massive "808"

Da BeatFreakz has been a pivotal force in creating some of the hottest tracks in the UK. The production duo have garnered international acclaim and platinum records but at the end of the day, they always bring it back to the streets. They damn-near pull a DJ Khaled with every single, enlisting some of the biggest names to collide on the same track.

This year, they only blessed us with "Self-Obsessed" with the star-studded roster including Deno, Krept & Konan, and D-Block Europe. Now, they've followed it up with another massive hit with "808." With additional vocals from DigDat, B Young, and Dutchavelli, "808" is another hit record for Da BeatFreakz. Dutchavelli slides through with a mean verse on the second, continuing his hot streak this year.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the T-house, I get busy

From a yout, man, I fell in love with Lizzie (Trust)

It's Dutch from the fifth, I get love in the six like Drizzy

Bust down Rollie (Yeah)

Know me, I'm a boss for really

