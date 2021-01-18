Detroit rapper Bizarre, who many know from his time with D12, was recently hospitalized for reasons that were previously unknown. The rapper initially informed his fans in an Instagram story, asking for prayers while recovering in a hospital bed. Naturally, the news sparked concern from fans, many of whom took to social media to share heartfelt thoughts and prayers. Now, Biz's team has come through to provide another update on his current situation, with his manager taking to Instagram to issue a statement.

Mark Westwood/Redferns/Getty Images

"Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update," reads the statement. "Bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021..." For those who don't know, TIA refers to a Transient ischemic attack, which is said to bear similar symptoms to a stroke. While it's unclear as to whether Bizarre experienced some of the more alarming symptoms, we can only hope that his recovery is going smoothly -- luckily, this recent update seems to signal that the mischievous and often disturbing rapper is on the mend.

We'd like to send some thoughts and prayers to Bizzy in the midst of his recovery. As it happens, he's not the only D12 member to be going through it right now. Kuniva recently underwent surgery, taking to Twitter to share his own experience with the procedure. "Still recovering from this surgery and I’m better everyday," revealed Kuniva. "I had put this procedure off for YEARS bc of fear of the outcome. The surgeons were saying some serious shit about me not being able to do what I love (rap) anymore." Luckily, it would appear his surgery was a success.

Show some love to D12 in the comments below, and be sure to check out Kuniva's recent Alpha Underdog album right here.