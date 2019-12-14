Detroit hip hop group D12 had plans of reaching superstardom when they came together in the mid-nineties. Eminem reached success as a solo artist and wanted to make sure his friends were right alongside him, so he promoted D12 at every step of his career. They managed to release two albums in the early 2000s and gained popularity, but they never were able to climb the heights of Slim Shady.

After Proof was shot and killed at a Detroit bar in 2006, it seemed as if D12's hiatus was becoming a permanent breakup. However, they found themselves recording once again with new members and dropped a mixtape in 2015. Since then, a few members, including Bizarre, have been focused on solo careers, and in a recent interview, the rapper reflected on his time on the road with the likes of Dr. Dre, Xzibit, and Snoop Dogg.

When asked what it was like recording in the studio with Em, there were two words to describe Bizarre's experience. "Hell. Torture," he said. "Marshall is a tyrant in the studio. He's a perfectionist. You could be in the booth doing your verse for three or four hours 'til you get it right. Every word, every sentence it has to be perfect. That cat, he's so obsessed with it. One time, we was in the studio doing some sh*t and we came back, we had went Christmas shopping. We came to the studio, this dude, he did my adlibs. It sounded just like me." Bizarre laughed at the memory and said, "But it was fun though."

Elsewhere, Bizarre talked about the loss of his good friend Proof. "I know Proof, he loved to party," Bizarre revealed. "He never wanted to feel like he was Hollywood. He stayed in the hoodest clubs. He ain't wanna go to no nothin', he wanted to be in the thick of things. He wanted to be so much in the thick of things that when he passed away, he had his boy, his boy was staying in a mansion out in the suburbs and Proof was in a one-bedroom apartment in the city. He hated the suburbs." Watch the video below to get more gems from Bizarre's interview.