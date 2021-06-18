mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D12 Spit Bars On Crazy "Freestyle" From "Devil's Night" Re-Release

Mitch Findlay
June 18, 2021 12:07
D12 absolutely snapped on this "Freestyle," previously titled "Whether Or Not" and finally released on streaming services.


Today marks the release of the Devil's Night (Expanded Edition), an updated version of D12's 2001 cult-classic debut. In addition to a few acapella tracks, instrumentals, and deep cuts, the project also includes a "Freestyle" that many fans will likely recognize. Previously titled "Whether Or Not," the bar-heavy track from Kon Artis, Bizarre, Eminem, Big Proof, Swifty, and Kuniva has received a new instrumental makeover in its streaming debut.

A nostalgic glimpse at a bygone era, the track finds all six Detroit emcees in pure cypher mode, with Eminem's verse serving as a reminder of why his reputation stands to this day. "You think just because I got caught by these cops once, I'm not gonna carry shotguns to blow your wigs back like hamburgers without any top buns?" he spits. "So many damn murders I can't even count one." Following Em is the late Proof, and while he doesn't quite offer as lengthy a verse as Slim, his presence is always a welcome addition

Be sure to check out "Freestyle" now, previously known as "Whether Or Not." If you're feeling nostalgic for more D12, revisit the Devil's Night (Expanded Edition) right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a wildebeest, and I've concealed a piece even after I was busted by Warren Police
You think just because I got caught by these cops once
I'm not gonna carry shotguns to blow your wigs back like hamburgers without any top buns
So many damn murders I can't even count one
Two black guns, I don't know maybe they're Magnums
I don't know what the fuck they're called, I just grab them

