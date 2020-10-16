D Smoke Soundtracks The Imminent "Rapture"

D Smoke has been quietly having a solid run this year, with the high of his debut album Black Habits still lingering -- in fact, the lyricism on the project is so dense, fans are still discovering new themes and ideas to this day. And though the replay value is rather high, D Smoke is still looking to keep his momentum rolling as 2020 comes to an end. Enter the "Rapture," the latest single from the Inglewood lyricist. Though it's uncertain as to whether we can expect this one on his forthcoming project, the track does seem to hint at a promising new musical direction from the versatile Smoke.

Over an appropriately melancholic instrumental, given the title and all, Smoke sets things off with an alarming thought. "Imagine a day without women," he spits, over a haunting blend of pianos and strings. "I bet your first thought is 'who gon' take care of the children.'" As his flow picks up, the drums come in with a vengeance, adding an additional layer of urgency to his message. "We stuck in a predicament that we can't fix with our wallets," he raps. "Now we must deal with our garbage, baggage / ImaginÐµ a world with no magic, it must be so apocalyptic."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We stuck in a predicament that we can't fix with our wallets

Now we must deal with our garbage, baggage

ImaginÐµ a world with no magic

It must be so apocalyptic