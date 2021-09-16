D Smoke Returns With New Video For "Shame On You"

D Smoke returns with some new visuals for "Shame On You," signaling a project is on the way.

D Smoke is a relative newcomer to the mainstream scene, but the west coast rapper has been putting in work long before introducing himself to the masses on Rhythm And Flow. An experienced lyricist and songwriter, Smoke's vision manifested into a Best Rap Album Grammy nomination for Black Habits -- his second studio album. Now, he's gearing up to make a triumphant return, blessing his new single "Shame On You" with some visuals.

Directed by Sergio & Babajide, the clip kicks off with a cinematic introduction, a meeting of the bosses that allows Smoke to flex his acting chops for a bit. Before long, the hard-hitting instrumental kicks in, and D Smoke proves he's a man of the people as he leads a gang of loyal followers of all ages. Visually, "Shame On You" is powerful and well shot, imbuing the track with a notable sense of power -- largely conveyed through Smoke's passionate performance.

Check it out for yourself now, and keep an eye out for more news about his upcoming album as it surfaces. For more insight into the mind of D Smoke, be sure to check out our exclusive On The Come Up interview with the rapper right here. What do you think of "Shame On You?"