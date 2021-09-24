D Smoke Returns WIth New Album "War & Wonders"

D Smoke may have burst into the mainstream eye after winning Netflix's reality series Rhythm & Flow, but the west coast rapper is far from a gimmick. In fact, he may be one of the game's most experimental voices, unafraid to tackle complex lyrical themes and explore a varied number of production choices.

Following a Best Rap Album Grammy nomination for his Black Habits project, D Smoke has returned with the release of War & Wonders, a sixteen track endeavor with guest appearances from Westside Boogie and Ty Dolla $ign; though uncredited, his brother SiR also holds it down on "Common Sense."

Though unafraid to speak on topics often associated with "conscious rap" -- and rest assured that such ground is covered on the lyrically compelling album -- D Smoke is no stranger to the banger. In fact, his skill for arrangement and pacing really shines here, as hard-hitting tracks befitting of a west coast cruise pair effectively with the more thought-provoking joints. It's a testament to D Smoke's understanding of bringing his vision to life, a talent he honed through years of experience producing in the music industry.

Don't let War & Wonders fly under your radar. D Smoke has already proven himself to be an impactful artist, and it will be interesting to see how his latest album resonates as time goes by. For those who queued it up when it dropped at midnight -- what are some of your favorite early standouts?