D Smoke Offers An Uplifting Message On "It's Ok"

Alexander Cole
December 19, 2020 09:35
It's Ok
D Smoke

D Smoke continues to impress with his new single "It's Ok."


D Smoke became a household name in hip-hop last year after he was able to win Netflix's Rhythm & Flow competition. The artist is known for his introspective songs and going into 2021, he is nominated for a couple of Grammys. There is no denying that he is on the rise, and to end 2020, the artist decided to drop a brand new single called "It's Ok."

With this track, D Smoke is honest about just how much of a struggle this year has been although he remains triumphant as he promises that this will all pass eventually. The track has an uplifting vibe and if you've fallen on hard times this year, then "It's Ok" is the perfect track to listen to.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Made a promise to my momma a long time ago
That she wouldn't have to die sufferin’
Bought a nine and a gauge like a renegade (Yeah)
Then I gave a nine to the homie while he hustlin'

D Smoke Offers An Uplifting Message On "It's Ok"
