Daniel Anthony Farris, better known by his stage name of, D Smoke, rose to prominence when he won the inaugural season of the Netflix hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow. Despite being brothers with TDE's very own, SiR, the 34-year-old instrumentalist/emcee found his very own entry into the forefront of the mainstream music realm. Last year, the Los Angeles-bred rapper released his debut EP, Inglewood High (2019), featuring singles like "Lil' Red," "Honey Jack," "Fly," and more. Earlier this week, D Smoke stopped by LA's Power 106 to gift the L.A. Leakers, Justin Credible and DJ SourMilk, with a freestyle over Outkast's "Rosa Parks" instrumental.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Initially, it took the lyricist some time to find a pocket where he wanted to deliver his bars before touching on a multitude of subjects including his hometown of Inglewood, the fascism plaguing the White House, societal pressures, Garveyism, and more before wrapping up his freestyle in Spanish in a minute-long display of his multi-linguistic abilities. The well-versed songwriter aggressively spit:

"Society is sickened and variety is the prescription

Creatively impaired why are n*ggas shared to be different

Underexposed, overstimulated children are born targets of marketing ploys

Intellect rarely employed

Making decisions based on indigenous wisdom

They take away our freedom and give a n*gga religion"

In preparation of his debut studio LP, Bad Habits (2020), set to drop on Feb. 7, D Smoke has dropped singles "Top of the Morning" and "No Commas" in support of his musical offering. Check out D Smoke viciously dissect Outkast's classic "Rosa Parks" instrumental in the video provided below.