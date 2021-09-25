In the last two years, D Smoke has been making the most out of his Rhythm + Flow win. The Los Angeles rapper has been earning the deserved respect from his peers as he lays out one project after another, and on Friday (September 24), D Smoke released his latest effort, War & Wonders. The 35-year-old rapper caught up EURWeb to talk about his record and discussed what fans can expect to hear.

“You can expect me to push boundaries,” he said. “If you look at the project as a tale of two different sides – the war side may push buttons. We’re talking about the war we endure on the streets and the war we battle within. The wonder side ranges from wisdom, love, and thought-provoking music. It’s an album that’s going to challenge fans’ view of me and then bring it home to something palatable and loving.”

He also touched on the viral "dinner with Jay-Z" conversation and explained why a meal with the billionaire mogul may not be as appetizing as people believe.

“I would take the money. Jay Z sits down with plenty of people, and he doesn’t pay them to do so,” said Smoke. “I will have a chance to chop it up with him when it’s right. I wouldn’t want it to be an exchange; I would like it to be a mutual interest. I’ve seen him show interest in young, promising artists, so when the time comes, it will happen. I could do a lot with the 500 grand.”

Have you streamed War & Wonders yet?

