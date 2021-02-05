D Smoke Drops Deluxe Version of "Black Habits" Ahead Of The Grammys

D Smoke has had an interesting come-up. The former high school Spanish and Music Theory teacher, although related to TDE singer-songwriter SiR, made a name for himself on a televised music competition. In the first season of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow (which starred T.I., Chance the Rapper, and Cardi B as judges), D Smoke was crowned the winner due to his phenomenal talents and intricate live performances.

A year after his victory, the Inglewood artist released his debut album Black Habits, a critically acclaimed body of work that featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, and SiR, among others.

Black Habits even earned the teacher-turned-artist two well-deserved Grammy nominations. His album was nominated for Best Rap Album in the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony alongside Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, Nas’ King's Disease, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s Alfredo, and Royce Da 5'9"’s Allegory. The Inglewood artist is also nominated for Best New Artist, with stiff competition from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more.

Regardless of whether or not D Smoke takes home any Grammys when the award show airs on March 14, 2021, he’s ecstatic that he’s even been nominated. Thus, he returns almost exactly a year after the release of Black Habits with its deluxe version.

Black Habits Deluxe adds four new tracks to the end of the Grammy-nominated album, including “Deebo” with Snow Tha Product and “Dreams” with E-40. The new additions round the project out at 20 tracks in total, making its runtime well over an hour.

How do you think the deluxe version stacks against the original?

Tracklist

1. Morning Prayer

2. Bullies

3. No Commas

4. Gaspar Yanga feat. Snoop Dogg

5. Top of the Morning

6. Sunkissed Child feat. Jill Scott & Iguocho

7. Black Habits I feat. Jackie Gouché

8. Fly feat. Davion Farris

9. Seasons Pass

10. Fallin'

11. Lights On feat. SiR

12. Real Body feat. Ari Lennox

13. Free

14. Like My Daddy

15. Closer to God feat. SiR

16. Black Habits II

17. Sanctuary

18. It's Ok

19. Deebo

20. Dreams