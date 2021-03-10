D Smoke Delivers The Soulful "Sade" For Spotify Singles

Following Chika's cover of Billie Eilish's "My Future," Spotify Singles continues its celebration of the current class of Best New Artist Grammy nominees with D Smoke. The Black Habits artist and renowned winner of the first season of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album at the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy awards, and leading up to the ceremony, D Smoke has linked up with Spotify to give fans two exclusive new singles, "Sade" and a remix of Black Habits standout "Gaspar Yanga."

"Sade" finds D Smoke paying homage to the legendary British singer-songwriter Sade Adu while reveling in nostalgia. The two-and-a-half-minute track is an original track by D Smoke that interpolates Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" and further displays the Inglewood artist's ear for robust musical arrangements.

Touching on the opportunity to release two singles for Spotify Singles' Best New Artist celebration, D Smoke says, "I'm proud to put out two songs on the same day that represent both sides of me. ‘Gaspar Yanga (Remix)' with its warrior-chant sound and aggressive language, pays homage to the Afro- Latino liberator by the same name, who successfully led a revolution, while ‘Sade’ speaks to the complexities of love and artistry. These songs together serve as a 1-2 punch from the heart of Inglewood."

Give D Smoke's new single "Sade" a listen on Spotify, and let us know what you think about the Inglewood artist's special release.

Quotable Lyrics

Wish faith would have it otherwise.

You stole my heart, is it a crime?

I still listen to all your sh*t,

but it's never good as the first time