D Smoke & Snoop Dogg Apply Pressure On Inglewood Anthem "Gaspar Yanga"

Following his victory as the winner of the first season of Netflix's Rhythm & Flow, D Smoke has been proving himself time and time again as deserving of the throne. The Inglewood native dropped his official debut album, Black Habits, on Friday, and the 16-track project boasts features from Ari Lennox and Jill Scott, along with his his brother, SiR, on multiple tracks. The legendary Snoop Dogg, is also among the ranks of featured artists, offering his all-too-familiar West Coast flow on the chorus of the powerful "Gaspar Yanga."

D Smoke destroys the track, rapping a portion of the lyrics in Spanish on the second verse and spitting with conviction on every line. He illustrates his upbringing in Inglewood with ease, obliging Snoop's request to rep "The 'Wood" at the top of the track all the while demonstrating his impressive wordplay abilities. Backed up by a chanting Spanish choir for the duration of the track, "Smokey" and Snoop apply that pressure on this anthem for the California city.

Quotable Lyrics

I got these other n*ggas in quite a dill of a pickle

'Cause they b*tch want me to pour champagne drip off the nipples

Get off, kick off the party, lift off and piss off the people

Who kiss up to the establishment, haven't you seen they ego?

Like me, no

I used to do this shit 'cause I loved it, busted for free though

I still do this shit for the love, but add another zero