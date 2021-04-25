D. Savage Provides Fans With An Autotuned Odyssey On "Lock'd In"

D Savage has been around since the height of the SoundCloud days, which is when he was able to truly make a name for himself. With co-signs from some of the biggest artists of his era, D Savage was able to stick around and continue creating dope art for all of his ride-or-die fans. His supporters have been waiting on some new heat and on Friday, that is exactly what he provided as he came through with a dope new song called "Lock'd In."

With this song, we hear some math-rock guitars in the background which makes for a unique and hypnotic vibe. From there, D Savage gives us autotuned performances that are full of bars about his wealth, his mindset, and what he is looking for out of life. It's another solid effort from the young artist and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I jumped off a plane and got straight to it

I landed in Florida, they loving my music

They loving my drip, my swag, my influence

They seeing my vision, they like what I'm doing