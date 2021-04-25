mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D. Savage Provides Fans With An Autotuned Odyssey On "Lock'd In"

Alexander Cole
April 25, 2021 14:24
39 Views
00
0
Image via D. SavageImage via D. Savage
Image via D. Savage

Lock'd In
D Savage

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

D. Savage comes through with some heat on his latest effort "Lock'd In."


D Savage has been around since the height of the SoundCloud days, which is when he was able to truly make a name for himself. With co-signs from some of the biggest artists of his era, D Savage was able to stick around and continue creating dope art for all of his ride-or-die fans. His supporters have been waiting on some new heat and on Friday, that is exactly what he provided as he came through with a dope new song called "Lock'd In."

With this song, we hear some math-rock guitars in the background which makes for a unique and hypnotic vibe. From there, D Savage gives us autotuned performances that are full of bars about his wealth, his mindset, and what he is looking for out of life. It's another solid effort from the young artist and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I jumped off a plane and got straight to it
I landed in Florida, they loving my music
They loving my drip, my swag, my influence
They seeing my vision, they like what I'm doing

D Savage
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  39
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
D Savage Lock'd In new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS D. Savage Provides Fans With An Autotuned Odyssey On "Lock'd In"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject